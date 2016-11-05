Safe for free trade

According to an Oct. 23 article by Linda Blackford, the University of Kentucky’s new John H. Schnatter Institute for the Study of Free Enterprise was approved by all but one of the school’s trustees. The initiative will study how free markets benefit society.
A dissenting trustee worries the institute’s work might “discourage critical focus on free enterprise.”
Left-leaning social scientists like facts as much as the next fellow but can be loath to let them get in the way of ideology. When China employs economic freedom to lift 400 million people out of poverty in a single generation, they stand pat on “solutions” that have mired Europe in stagnation. When Venezuela, sitting on the world’s largest proven oil reserves, goes all in for socialism and runs out of food, medicine and toilet paper,they cover their eyes.
The guardians of America’s young minds can rest easy. Any shortages at our universities will not include antipathy for free enterprise.
Michael Smith
Cynthiana
Comments