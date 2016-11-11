Shameful Doonesbury

The comic strip Doonesbury has long been a favorite of mine. However, I have to speak out on a recent thread. Recycling old comics is lucrative for Gary Trudeau and I hope cheaper for you, because that is what it is. A cheap shot. Making fun of President Reagan by depicting an imaginary expedition through his brain is too low; too tacky even for your Yellow Dog Democrat rag. Ronald Reagan brought a dignity, civility and compassion to the White House the likes of which have not been seen in many years. His foreign policy, along with the help of a very few allies, was responsible for bringing down the Communist tyranny of Russia.
By mocking Reagan, even in comic form, you do a disservice to him and the nation which has benefited by his service. In spite of serious injury by a deranged assassin, Reagan soldiered on and fulfilled his commitment to serve. He died supported by loving family as a result of the ravages of advanced Alzheimer’s disease. His brain should not be the subject for satire or ridicule.
Reagan died much loved and respected by millions of citizens here and many persons abroad. Shame on you and shame on Gary Trudeau.
John Mize
Versailles
