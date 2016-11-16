Don’t blame God for election

I do not for a moment believe God placed Donald Trump in the presidency of the United States, as many across the country believe. The same would be true if Hillary Clinton had won the election.
God is not a Democrat or a Republican. We the people, not God, elected Trump to be president. God gives us a lot of free will. God did not make the atomic bomb, the institution of slavery or greed. If God’s will is to be done on Earth as it is in heaven, it is we the people who will see that it gets done.
I hope and pray President-elect Trump will be a much better person in the Oval Office than he was during the campaign. I am glad the election is over. Now, the real work begins.
America can be a great country only if our new president and we as individuals and corporate body use our free will to do justice, love kindness, walk humbly with our God and love our neighbors as we love ourselves.
Paul L. Whiteley Sr.
Louisville
Comments