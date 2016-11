Don’t blame God for election

2:09 Stumbo: 'I don't think very highly' of Matt Bevin Pause

0:29 Fatality on Mountain Parkway

2:46 Protesters demand justice or else

1:54 'That's so messed up ... how they feel about us."

4:41 John Calipari: Our guys took some pride defensively

2:29 Tom Izzo: I'm a little embarrassed

2:14 Briscoe and Monk star in New York

11:30 Jim Gray concedes to Rand Paul

2:08 Persistent young reporter presses John Calipari