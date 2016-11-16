Election an opportunity

With the dust settling on the election, we can reflect on the possibilities for progress with a new and very different president. President Barack Obama has pledged to do all he can to facilitate a smooth transition of power. Hillary Clinton said in her concession speech she hoped he would be a successful leader. Democratic House Leader Nancy Pelosi said she prays for the president-elect’s success.
Then, I recall that our Kentucky senator and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a 2010 interview that he would do all he could to make Obama a one-term president.
This marks the lack of leadership in recent Washington history. There are those who think they or their party are more important than serving the people they were elected to represent.
Many people, along with me, believe we need and are ready for term limits. Career politicians fall into the trap of mainly protecting their position of power and their party’s special interests.
As with every election comes the opportunity for progress. Hopefully, with this new administration will come the momentum to change the dysfunctional culture and we can have the beginning of “governing for the people” once again.
Charles Adams
Georgetown
