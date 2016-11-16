Deportation not cheap

Do the 820,000 immigrants with “criminal convictions” include shoplifting, DUI, intoxication and other misdemeanors, some of which carry no jail time, only a fine? Federal law already mandates deporting felons.
Donald Trump wants to “deport or incarcerate.” What will the process be? Load up local jails while the federal government figures out how to transport thousands, including by air? Should Kentucky taxpayers pick up the tab? Or will he expand federal prisons? Care in the local jail is free to deportees; there is no way to recoup the costs using “booking fees” and similar charges we have in Fayette County.
Many immigrants work for restaurants, farms and in other low-wage jobs, such as chicken plants, that no American wants. Will American workers be able to demand a living wage in these industries or will the cost of doing business just skyrocket?
Sally Wasielewski
Lexington
