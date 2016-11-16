Protests show lack of respect

To my fellow Republicans and others who voted for Donald Trump: Please don’t rush to criticize those who are rioting in response to the election results.
Remember when we blocked traffic and disrupted others when Jimmy Carter defeated Gerald Ford in 1976? Remember when we set fires and smashed store and car windows when Bill Clinton defeated H. W. Bush in 1992? Also, don’t forget how we set fire to the flag when Barack Obama defeated John McCain in 2008. And how could we forget how we attacked and assaulted law-abiding citizens when Obama beat Mitt Romney in 2012?
What is that, you say? You don’t remember doing all those things? Come to think of it, neither do I.
I suppose when you respect the election process, the flag, the Constitution and our republic, you don’t do those things when your candidate doesn’t win (or at any other time for that matter).
James Todd
Lexington
