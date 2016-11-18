Despite a right smart drubbing, the Democrat lie is still alive. Columnist Tom Eblen is hanging onto the lie about coal jobs coming/not coming back to Kentucky. When Barack Obama said companies could build coal-fired generators but not afford to run them because of regulations and when Hillary Clinton said new energy policies were going to put a lot of coal miners out of work, not one word was said about natural gas and fracking.
Eblen better get his facts straight. Does Eblen support fracking? Looks like a bad bet. Has he checked the earthquakes in Oklahoma?
I am one Republican who thinks that all the trains, planes and automobiles must be contributing to smog carbon dioxide and pollution and, yes, climate change. Man-made effects, surely in part. The demise of coal in Eastern Kentucky is absolutely, totally man-made. Democrats, rappers, singers, actors and other non-contributors have caused the demise.
Leave coal alone. Real jobs have investors behind them not government subsidies. Let the market have its way. I’ll bet we won’t have to buy coal from China. What will the liberals do when natural gas is gone? We should use everything as we develop alternatives.
Don’t give up on coal just because Hollywood doesn’t like it.
Robert Murphy
Wellington
Comments