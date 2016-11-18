McConnell fueled despair

There is one individual who deserves the total credit or blame for the election of a tyrannical buffoon to the Office of the Presidency. Sen. Mitch McConnell vowed just after the election of Barack Obama to stop any program or legisla–tion that the president presented or endorsed.
McConnell led the effort to paralyze the Supreme Court. McConnell has been dramatically successful in his effort to stop progress, thereby ensuring the middle class, immigrants, African-Americans and poor people became so desperate that they could listen to the boasts, threats and unfounded pronouncements Donald Trump blurted out for 18 months.
A couple years ago, Kentucky voters had the opportunity to turn McConnell out of office and he managed to buy his way back in again. McConnell has been a one-man wrecking crew and more than anyone else is the direct cause of much of the misery that the people have cited in comments about why they voted for Trump.
I’m tired of hearing the complaints, Kentucky voters created the whole darned thing when we re-elected McConnell. Shame on us.
Lois Pemble
Frankfort
