Despite trials, remember to be grateful

A tremendous event in 1621 gave us a significant national holiday. After a devastating winter of illness and privation that was followed by a good summer that ended with a bountiful harvest, the Pilgrims at Plymouth feasted and gave thanks for four days.
Each year on the last Thursday in November we pause to remember that special event. And remembering, we gather with family and friends around a bountiful table loaded with turkey and all the trimmings. Then, sated to capacity, we turn on the television and spend the afternoon lazily watching some sporting event.
But true thanksgiving is more. It is remembering with deep gratitude, the abundant blessings we have received and taking note of the source from which those blessings come.
Like those sturdy pilgrims at Plymouth, not all has been well. We, too, have experienced numerous difficulties and face many problems that tried our souls.
But most of us have discovered with Matthew Henry that “after a storm comes a calm,” and that calm has brought peace and prosperity.
So, maybe we should get down on our knees and take a few minutes to remember the many blessings we have been given and give thanks.
Howard Coop
Lancaster
