Anger at football players is misplaced

It seems many people just don’t understand why many football players are kneeling during the national anthem. Maybe they don’t remember that for 300 years Americans held black people as slaves.
Then for another 100 years they were not given basic civil rights which white people enjoyed. And today black people are disproportionately imprisoned and given longer sentences and they are often killed by interactions with police.
So now many football players are peacefully protesting how they have and are being treated. It is a shame that many Americans are angry about that.
Walt Frazier
Lexington
Comments