Learn about Hospice before life-limiting illness strikes

November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month and we’re reaching out to help people understand the importance of planning for the care they would want if they were facing a serious or life-limiting illness.
No one likes to think about death and dying, but it’s something everyone has to face eventually. Hospice of the Bluegrass wants to provide comfort, dignity and respect to everyone in our community who is coping with a serious or life-limiting illness.
The best time to learn about hospice or palliative care — and to make plans for the kind of care you or a loved one would want — is before you are faced with a medical crisis.
The hospice team provides expert medical care to keep patients comfortable and able to enjoy time with loved ones. They answer questions, offer advice on what to expect and help families with the duties of being a caregiver. The team also provides emotional and spiritual support for the entire family. Palliative care services bring a similar type of support earlier in the course of an illness. The time to find out more about hospice and palliative care is right now. Call (855) 492-0812 or visit www.hospicebg.org .
Liz Fowler
President and CEO
Hospice of the Bluegrass
