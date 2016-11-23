Letters to the Editor

November 23, 2016 6:50 AM

Election exposes underbelly

The first African-American president is succeeded by a man endorsed by the Ku Klux Klan. A man with followers who offer him “Heil, Hitler”-like salutes. A man who mocks disabled journalists, Gold Star families, prisoners of war and sexual-assault victims, smears Mexicans as criminals and rapists and refugees as terrorists, threatens political opponents with jail, tells his followers to beat up protesters and promises to do away with all gun-free zones.

The dark, violent underbelly of American culture has been laid bare for all the world to see.

Rita Swan

Lexington

