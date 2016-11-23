Letters to the Editor

November 23, 2016 4:53 PM

Stop abuse of horses

In a Nov. 10 article, Mercer County Attorney Ted Dean stated that he was pushing for stronger penalties under Kentucky law in abandoned-horse cases.

Although his efforts are admirable, it should be noted the hypocrisy that epitomizes the state’s farcical claim of being the “Horse Capital of the World.”

Rep. Tom Riner, D-Louisville, noted that there are mitigating circumstances in some cases, stating that some defendants are mentally ill and that we need to be as merciful as possible. I suggest we be as merciful to these animals as possible.

Jack H. Taylor

Lexington

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

Cleveland State coach: Kentucky enjoys playing defense

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos