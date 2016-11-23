I have been fortunate to have the chance to travel. I’ve been to China and Iran, among other places. I met wonderful, friendly people. They did not identify with their government. They did not identify me with mine. We were just people.
If recent political events make it seem less likely that Americans celebrate diversity, then it becomes more important that each of us does so in our personal lives. Maybe the safety pin movement — a stand against intolerance — is a way that we can express our support of diversity, regardless of our political inclinations.
Ernest Bailey
Lexington
