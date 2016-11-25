Front page shame

Whose idea was it to place Dan Johnson’s Facebook posting on the front page of the Sunday paper, above the fold, no less? It is bad enough that we will have a person with the insensitivity of an ass (and I do mean a donkey) representing any portion of Kentucky in the state House, but why was it necessary to include the pictures of our president and the first lady as Johnson saw fit to describe them?
I was deeply offended and disgusted by your decision to include those photos on the front-page story by John Cheves. Cheves’ aim may have been to expose the idiocy of one of Kentucky’s newly elected representatives to Frankfort, but did any of you really think that it was necessary to include such demeaning photos of the man and woman who are the classiest people to ever inhabit the White House? And, lest you think that is just the raving of a lifelong Democrat, I would have been just as offended if your front page carried a demeaning photo of Donald Trump. Shame on you.
Marjorie F. Farris.
Richmond
Comments