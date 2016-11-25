Where is outrage, justice for Trinity Gay?

On Oct. 29, some teens stated they went into Portifino to use the restroom to change their clothes.
Allegations of assault have been made against certain Portifino employee(s) by the teens.
Police said they were getting a lot of calls regarding this incident. First, any and all witnesses have to be interviewed.
Why then weren’t there, and aren’t there still, at least a thousand times the number of calls to Lexington Police to get real justice for Trinity Gay and calls to the commonwealth’s attorney asking why the young men aren’t charged with murder?
Isn’t that what you’re supposed to be charged with when someone is killed during the commission of a crime?
Like her father, Trinity was on her way to making our whole state shine with pride. A life filled with promise ended by youth who lack the sense not to shoot at each other in the parking lot of a well-patronized restaurant.
We do know what happened to Trinity. Those who called on behalf of the teenage girls who’ve accused Portofino’s staff, why aren’t you calling about real justice for Trinity?
Why aren’t all of us?
Robin Osgood
Lexington
Comments