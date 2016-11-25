McConnell mines self-promotion, leaves Eastern Kentucky in the lurch

Charles Snavely, a Republican governor’s appointee, is Kentucky’s secretary of energy and environment. He was quoted in a recent editorial as saying politicians could promise to restore the coal mining industry, but it is not coming back in Eastern Kentucky The reasons he cited were that coal is cheaper to mine in other states, and that cleaner and less expensive natural gas is becoming the new energy source, as well as wind.
The coal mining industry has been in decline since the 1950s, which raises the question: Why didn’t Sen. Mitch McConnell recognize this? He has been in office since the mid-1980s. Did he ignore the statistics or was he not farsighted enough to bring new diversity and economic opportunities to Eastern Kentucky? Or is it possible that he has been too involved with his position in Washington and self-promotion to give consideration to his constituents in Kentucky?
Cheryl Keenan
Lexington
