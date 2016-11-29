Free Ky. cities

Sen. Reggie Thomas, D-Lexington, has pre-filed BR 172, a bill that would allow cities to set their own gun restrictions as they see fit. While I applaud Thomas’ decision to help communities make their own decisions, this bill, even if it makes it through the Kentucky Senate (unlikely), would be ruled unconstitutional if it were legally contested, for reasons having nothing to do with guns. This is because, as with the Kentucky Supreme Court’s minimum wage ruling, this bill would unconstitutionally permit city ordinances to deviate from established state law.
Thanks to Thomas for his efforts to afford his constituents more opportunities to shape their own community’s future. A more fruitful first step requires changing the state constitution. Only then can bills to improve community self-sufficiency survive state legal challenges.
Barry Saturday
Lexington
