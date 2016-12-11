Eblen clueless

Columnist Tom Eblen does not realize that he is emblematic of the problem that journalists have in understanding the recent election of Donald Trump.
He cites as fact in his Dec. 4 commentary that Trump campaigned as a bully and compulsive liar with little grasp of the issues and understanding of the Constitution. Actually that is his opinion.
I suspect the voters who elected him saw that his opponent was also a bully in protection of her husband and a more significant liar in reference to her activities as secretary of state.
It was Trump’s ability to address the issues most important to voters that won him the election. It is also our sitting president, not Trump, who misunderstands the Constitution as the Supreme Court has recently determined.
Accusations of cheating and sexual assaults were common for both candidates and such issues have two sides. One would never know that because journalists are selective in the “facts,” which are often opinions, they choose to disclose and also those they choose to dismiss or omit.
The voters understand this, even though Eblen does not. And that is why reporting and commentary was, and is, frequently ignored.
David Burandt
Lexington
