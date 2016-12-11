Misguided analysis

It’s fascinating to read Pastor Paul Prather’s version about why Hillary Clinton lost alongside an article by John Cheves of a mostly white small-county Kentucky representative election.
Although one can’t be extrapolated to the other, it sure is fun to think about.
Prather’s argument is that Democrats brought it on themselves because they not only forgot about the poor white rural folk without jobs but made it personal, not political, when Clinton “spat on grandma’s cookies.”
This isn’t about gender, he says, “these are the same people who worship Sarah Palin.” Surely, we all regard Clinton and Palin as one and the same woman.
Prather “would argue (without elaboration) that the Republican Party is the worst place for such Americans to be ...”
Oh please, do tell.
The pastor doesn’t fess up that 80 percent of evangelicals voted for Donald Trump or that Clinton won the popular vote by more than 2.5 million people, giving it to the likely-white-guy Electoral College to make Trump president.
Back home in Kentucky, the hate-spittin’ yokel using Facebook, guns and God to campaign sure sounds like Trump. And the losing retired educator, three-term moderate Democrat opponent who served her constituents well resembles whats-her-name’s political career.
Ramona Rush
Lexington
