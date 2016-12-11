Face Trump reality

The Nobel Prize-winning liberal icon who also happened to invent the internet, inspired the novel “Love Story” and was the last sore-loser Democratic candidate for president, popularized the term “inconvenient truth.”
Here’s one of those truths for the Herald-Leader: A simple look at the election results map you published ought to be revealing. The blue dot that represents Fayette County is an aberration in a sea of red neighboring counties. Yet you cling to a policy that leads to editions filled with gloom and hate.
I was no cheerleader for Donald Trump and I readily admit his faults, but the other “inconvenient truth” for those in the streets chanting “he’s not my president” — well, he is.
One of the strengths of our political system is that we respect the outcome of elections and change leadership peacefully. This newspaper could do everyone a favor by making an effort to understand the broader population you serve. Continuing to pander to the liberal elite in Lexington will only exacerbate societal problems and likely cost you readership.
Like it or not, we face four years of President Trump. We should judge him on his performance in office, not on his boorish past or campaign rhetoric.
David L. Patton
Lexington
