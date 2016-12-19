Working for retirees

The election is over and the incoming president hopefully will be a proactive leader representing the 60 and older generation. We are worried about the solvency of Social Security, Medicare, health care, immigration, terrorism and the economy.
What legacy are we leaving for our children and grandchildren? Millions of retirees will receive a microscopic increase of 0.3 percent monthly beginning in January with Social Security. That equates to less than $4 a month. Has anyone looked at the expected increases of Medicare Part B premiums and supplemental insurance, or the price of prescriptions? Where is the positive outcome for millions of Americans? They tell us that prices are coming down at the gas pump. Locally, it is a game of “raise it whenever you want.” Health care in this country is an embarrassment.
So, as we process the election results on a local, state and federal level. The average American has spoken. I’m proud to support the 60 and older population in America. It is our responsibility to let our politicians know when they do a good job and put them on notice if they are sitting on their behinds and not working for us.
Gail Burton
Lexington
