Address reckless driving

The deadly accident on Nov. 11 at the intersection of Hayes Boulevard and Athens-Boonesboro Road points to a continuing problem on Hayes.
Excessive speeding and running stop signs is a very common occurrence. Hayes has become a race track between Todds and Athens-Boonesboro roads. One side road off Hayes, Levi Todd Boulevard, leads directly to a middle school. Athens-Chilesburg Elementary is right on Hayes. Both schools’ zones are clearly marked and have a posted 25 MPH speed limit, which is frequently ignored.
The homeowners’ associations seems incapable of getting any effective traffic-control devices.
I am sure that when we suffer a serious accident, there will first be considerable hand-wringing to determine how this could happen, followed by actions to correct a very dangerous situation. Why do we need to wait to experience such a tragedy?
Tom Meyer
Lexington
