Post-election racism

On Nov. 9, I woke up to a changed America, one in which teachers report that students who are immigrants, Muslims, Latinos and other minorities are crying in the classroom for fear of what will happen next.
In this new America, parents of color struggle to explain to their children why racist graffiti has appeared in their neighborhood and KKK literature is on their doorstep, while others question if they still have a place in their country. In Pennsylvania, several high school students recently marched around the school yelling “white power.”
For many, “I have a dream” has been replaced by “I have a nightmare.” I can’t breathe.
Loren Drzal
Lexington
