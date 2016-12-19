Whining progressives

It’s comical to watch progressives become hysterical and unhinged, and to listen to their whining.
Sen. Mitch McConnell should start gaining weight now that Harry Reid is leaving the Senate, and won’t be eating McConnell’s lunch every day.
The mainstream media, even with the help of pop culture icons, was unable to accomplish its acronym: MEDIA — Making everybody dumb in America.
It was President Barack Obama who answered his critics by saying “I won,” and “elections have consequences.” Soon, Donald Trump will be free to use those same quotes.
Oliver Purdom
Versailles
