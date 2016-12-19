Letters to the Editor

December 19, 2016 5:08 PM

Abortion laws needed

I am responding to a letter writer who said that Gov. Matt Bevin would be a “wise man” if he approached abortion in the same way as gun violence.

I agree that the issue of abortion does have cultural, economic and spiritual components. However, I thoroughly disagree that nothing should be legislated by our government concerning abortion. Since when is the life and death of a human being within the womb of its mother called “the woman’s health?” There is another person’s health at stake in every abortion decision: the fetus’.

We who live in the 21st century are concerned about human rights — as we certainly should be. What about taking the life of a human being just because he/she has not come into the world yet? Is the taking of a life not the worst human rights violation of all? You know as well as I do that, wanted or unwanted, it is a baby.

Barbara M. McClellan

Lexington

