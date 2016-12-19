Living with nonsense

We are in an age of impossible-to-control nonsense. Nonsense can be produced hyper-speed. Many get rich generating rubbish.
There is much talk of impossible happenings, myths and a fantastic future. Such claptrap has mushroomed into an overpowering cloud. The human capacity for unreal trash has been stretched to the limit. Some people living in this era already have fled into the woods, deserts and caves.
The expanding nonsense oversupply is flooded by experts. These experts are the geniuses of our era. Their brilliant, artful creations and fantasies are instantly broadcast, seen, heard and digested. The public needs to adjust to this sub-sense era, or else it will be held back, trapped by logic and wisdom.
Risto Martinnen
Lexington
