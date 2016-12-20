Not trusting UK professor’s story

The Herald-Leader needs to remind readers that University of Kentucky professor Buck Ryan allowed the right-wing, write-in U.S. Senate candidate on a panel attended by high-school students.
Ryan was dismissive of criticism then, like he is now, using freedom of speech as an argument for providing a forum for hate. I don’t understand how a journalism professor couldn’t understand the difference between someone’s right to stand on a street corner and say whatever they want and being invited to sit on a panel at a university attended by high school students who are, in essence, a captive audience.
And I am sick of the term “political correctness” used to devalue kindness, consideration and respect. Young professional women do not want to be called “girls,” or be compared to the “girls” in song. It’s not “politically correct” to be respectful to women.
I also think there is more to this story or he wouldn’t have been charged with sexual misconduct. The article mentions inappropriate touching and that the faculty present were unanimous in their concerns. One of them needs to come forward and tell what happened. We’re not getting the whole story from Ryan, who now is protected by the redacted parts of the letter.
Marianne Mosley
Wilmore
