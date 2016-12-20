A subpar stone wall

The state highway department’s district seven should get out of the business of doing the specification and supervising of stone fences along the rights-of-way of their projects. Case in point, the junction of U.S. 460 and U.S. 227 at Great Crossing in Scott County.
That department did the specification and supervising of several miles of stone fences on the Paris Pike project. What happened to the specification and supervising when they got to Great Crossing? Instead of a stone fence, Scott County got a row of random piles of stone. Surely Scott County is paying its share of taxes, or the department wouldn’t be doing all the road projects.
District Seven should do what it does best: build highways. Let qualified stonemasons build the stone walls and not the lowest bidder.
David Henley
Stamping Ground
Comments