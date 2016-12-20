Bevin too Trump-cozy

I stand alongside many Kentuckians who are appalled by Gov. Matt Bevin’s alignment with President-elect Donald Trump. As a proud Kentuckian with a hard-working wife and a sister with Down Syndrome, I am personally offended that the governor thinks that the election of Trump represents a “new day in America.”
He owes many Kentuckians an apology for siding with a man who so blatantly disrespects women, the disabled, the LGBTQ community, non-Christian religious groups and so many others. This is not the time for appeasement. If the governor truly believes in states’ rights, then he should denounce the president-elect’s comments and actions to seek a new way forward for Kentucky without forming a relationship with this unruly future president.
Cody Foster
Lexington
