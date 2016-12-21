Teach more U.S. history

I am writing to express my concern for the apparent lack of American history being taught in our public schools. I am a home-schooled high-school senior, and have learned all different aspects of history.
Only 18 percent of eighth-graders in the U.S. have a fair concept of the nation’s history, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress.
By the time they’re ready to graduate high school, chances are their small knowledge will fade to nothingness.
As someone who is getting ready to go out into the big world on her own, I find it terrifying that most students will grow up without having a clue of how a true American life should be conducted, according to our Founding Fathers.
I strongly urge others to make school boards aware of the need for U.S history to be thoroughly taught, and to educate themselves on the subject as well.
Lauren Hickman
Winchester
