Stellar road work

I commend the paving and especially the painting work crews who did such a fine job recently on Richmond Road between New Circle and Man o’ War, and earlier in Hamburg at Man o’ War and Pink Pigeon Parkway, with minimum hassle for heavy traffic in both areas.
I believe that Kentucky uses a much better grade of reflective paint than many other states, especially Michigan, where the entire roads, not to mention even freshly painted marks, disappear completely on dark, rainy nights.
Warren Lacefield
Lexington
