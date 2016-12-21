Just ignore fake news

What is all the uproar about fake news? Last century we called it “supermarket tabloids.” Remember, Elvis is alive and living on Mars with a love child and its alien mother?
That junk was written by someone with access to paper and ink and an overactive imagination. Not many people believed nor repeated this drivel. Now that a large number of people today have Twitter, Facebook, blogs and other electronic means of expression does not mean what they say is true.
In the days of news broadcasters Chet Huntley, David Brinkley and Walter Cronkite, sources and stories were verified. Nowadays, not so much. As my dear sainted mother would say when a rumor went through our community: “Consider the source.” And, I add, consider the story. Some stories are so bogus that anyone reading them will know they cannot possibly be true.
We can sort this out folks. Michelle Obama is not a transgender male and Donald Trump’s hair is real. Now go to work.
Robert Murphy
Wellington
