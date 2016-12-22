Praying for the country

The pundits got it wrong, as did the philistines who bought into the Donald Trump rhetoric. Lets explore some of Trump’s claims. Mexico is going to pay for the wall. What’s that song? “That’ll Be the Day.”
He also claims to be the champion for the working class. If that were the case he would have carried his home states of New York and New Jersey where he does the majority of his business. The clue here is his involvement in 3,000-plus lawsuits, many of which involve working-class subcontractors.
His concern for the environment can be summed up with “global warming is a Chinese hoax,” so we’re going to take two steps back on energy and the environment.
I’m hoping he makes good on some of his campaign claims pertaining to term limits, super PACs and — since he lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes — the “rigged” political system. Believe me, I won’t be holding my breath.
I just pray we weather the next four years, and I hope I have to eat crow and can’t say I told you so.
Steve Stanley
Lexington
