End of climate-change hoax

It’s a new day for America in so many ways. One that stands out to me is the return to sanity concerning the global-warming hoax.
This science was so vapid and illusory that it could not be open to public debate. The media protected it from attack and claimed a consensus of scientists supported this false narrative.
What they glossed over is that consensus is establishment orthodoxy. Science seeks the truth and thereby challenges the merits of the consensus.
The skeptics are the true scientists. They have been attacked mercilessly by the establishment as deniers, flat-earthers, etc., and have never been given a chance to make their case against global warming to the public.
A great many university professors have been closet skeptics because of the retribution they would encounter with attacks on their reputations and loss of government research funding.
Gullible politicians and media gasbags have teamed up to push their faux-science agenda on the public. The U.N. climate panel is composed of politically appointed scientists far from being the most qualified, but rather the most politically correct.
Donald Trump will vanquish this political monster.
George Tomaich
Lexington
