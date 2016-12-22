Good alternative to parking fines

Food for Fines enables individuals with parking violations to pay the city back with food donations. Given that many parking violations are relatively minor offenses, this is a reasonable punishment. It’s especially cheaper for college students.
The program helps others who are in need during the holiday season and gives people the opportunity to give to others in a meaningful way.
Finally, it can build an individual’s character. Just a few weeks ago, my vehicle was towed because I was not appropriately parked. I had to pay a fine of $129 right then. If I had had the option to participate in Food for Fines, I would have felt much better after paying my dues.
Maylee Hedman
Lexington
Comments