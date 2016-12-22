Suspicious of Trump voters

If you also are one of the few in our state who did not vote for “He Whose Name Shall Not Be Uttered,” the enduring tragedy of this election is that we now view our neighbors with suspicion.
Before Nov. 8, I had assumed that my fellow Walmart shoppers were run-of-the-mill Republicans — merely uninformed rather than stupid or cruel — who routinely vote against their best interests only to find out later that health insurance has vanished or the water has been poisoned by the coal mine they wanted reactivated.
Smokers perhaps hoped for lower cigarette taxes. Maybe the man in the toothpaste aisle gambled on print-cartridge-manufacturing returning to Lexington from Shenzhen.
Since Nov. 9, I find myself wondering, “Does that man in the Harley Davidson shirt (just like the one I’m wearing) merely want to get the ‘gubment’ off his back, or does he actually believe that Hillary Clinton is a co-conspirator to murder?
Does my cashier think the Clintons ran a child-sex ring or that things will improve once the transvestite Michelle, her gay, Muslim husband, and their adopted kids are back in Kenya?”
And really, what about that lunar-landing thingy?
Darryl Halbrooks
Richmond
