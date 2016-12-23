Something’s up with Trump, Bevin

Gov. Matt Bevin and President-elect Donald Trump have similarities. They both seem to have support from a new kind of radical extreme conservative. They both seem to be fearmongers. They both took advantage of voter apathy and disgust, fooled the pollsters and hate Obamacare. Neither is working class but got blue-collar votes and both had issues about disclosing tax returns.
They also said their campaigns were mostly self-funded, free from outside influences. The thing is, if they aren’t forthcoming about income taxes how do we know this? The Affordable Care Act seemed to irritate a lot of health-care lobbyists who blocked health-care reform for years.
I think there is something up.
Jeff Holt
Alexandria
