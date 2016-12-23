ACLU defends liberty

A recent letter writer said that one of the greatest threats to the culture and future well-being of our country included the American Civil Liberties Union.
Since the ACLU is a nonpartisan, non-profit organization whose mission is to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to every person in this country by the Constitution and laws of the United States, I invite the writer to explain more fully why defending and preserving the Constitution is a bad thing.
If he is not in favor of defending and preserving all those individual rights and liberties, there are plenty of other places in the world where they don’t exist. I’ll donate the first hundred dollars toward his move.
Roy Crawford
Whitesburg
