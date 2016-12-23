Letters to the Editor

December 23, 2016 2:49 PM

Swayed by the boob tube?

I find it funny that the Iraq War veteran (and thank you for your service) who was interviewed in your article “Trump’s cabinet choices are exciting his voters,” stated that she has “shifted” her views on jobs because of the “Saturday Night Live” skit about an unemployed coal miner eagerly expecting Donald Trump to get him back to work.

Really, a comedy skit shifts her views? That’s funnier than “SNL” has been in years. There’s a reason why they call it the “boob tube.”

Paul Weber

Burlington

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Former sewing factory combines history, affordable housing

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos