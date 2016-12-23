Swayed by the boob tube?

I find it funny that the Iraq War veteran (and thank you for your service) who was interviewed in your article “Trump’s cabinet choices are exciting his voters,” stated that she has “shifted” her views on jobs because of the “Saturday Night Live” skit about an unemployed coal miner eagerly expecting Donald Trump to get him back to work.
Really, a comedy skit shifts her views? That’s funnier than “SNL” has been in years. There’s a reason why they call it the “boob tube.”
Paul Weber
Burlington
