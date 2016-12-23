Praying at Kentucky Capitol for social justice

The Kentucky Council of Churches is hosting Prayer in Action Days at the Capitol each Tuesday during next year’s General Assembly, to pray for government officials and act on behalf of Kentucky’s most vulnerable citizens.
The kick-off will be Tuesday, Jan. 3, 11 a.m. in the Capitol Rotunda. Subsequent gatherings will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Prayer in Action Days are inspired by Moral Mondays in North Carolina, where religious leaders created significant change in policies that oppressed the poor and people of color. In 2016, the Council of Churches partnered with Repairers of the Breach, a national organization led by Moral Monday leader Rev. Dr. William Barber.
Beginning Jan. 10, each Prayer in Action event will focus on a different social issue like minimum wage, justice reform, health care and gun violence. The Kentucky Council of Churches chooses the issues based on policy statements approved by all 11 denominational members. The council works with other advocacy groups and coalitions on many of these issues, and many of them have committed to support the events.
All Prayer in Action events are interfaith and open to the public. For information: KCC@kycouncilofchurches.org, 859-269-7715 or www.kycouncilofchurches.org.
Peggy Cecil Hinds
Interim Executive Director
Kentucky Council of Churches
Comments