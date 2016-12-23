Pre-K preparation crucial

In response to the report that half of Fayette County children are unprepared for kindergarten: When I started kindergarten in 1952, I knew my name, my parents’ names, our address, phone number, could count to 100 and print my name.
Mom was a full-time mother and housekeeper, so had plenty of time. As a working adult and housekeeper, I still found time to teach my children. It’s a matter of priorities and my children were first.
Let us train new mothers to spend time with their children, as well as seek to improve our public educational system.
Sharon Reed
Lexington
