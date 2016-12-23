I asked some friends for a definition of Christmas.
There was a remarkable similarity in their answers. One wrote, “Christmas is not Santa nor presents,” and another wrote, “Christmas is time spent with family and friends whom we adore.” Others wrote that Christmas “should be a time of singing and of the joy that death was defeated” and that “Christmas is remembering.”
All stated that it centers on the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem of Judea over 2,000 years ago and what that birth means for us today. One of the first responses was that Christmas is “God’s ultimate gift of love.” Others indicated that it is “God coming to reconcile us to himself,” and that it is “a reminder to worship the almighty for his unmeasured mercy and love.”
Nearly all used personal pronouns to state what Christmas meant to them. One wrote, “Christmas is the birth of Christ who lives in my heart.”
In the Gospel of Luke, the meaning of Christmas is defined: “Today in the town of David a Savior has been born.” As that event changed the route of the wise men who came to worship, it continues to change the direction of those who bow before that savior.
Howard Coop
Lancaster
Comments