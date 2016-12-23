Holiday tour a success

The 25th Annual Harrodsburg Historical Society Christmas Homes Tour and Tea Room is now history. What a day we had on Dec. 3. The weather was most favorable, the crowds were abundant and the Harrodsburg Historical Society’s major fund-raiser was deemed a success, proving that there are those who still enjoy the histories and stories of the properties in Mercer County.
The property owners who opened their hearts and homes made this all possible. We are so grateful for their contributions and without them there would be no tour.
The many volunteers who worked in so many areas too numerous to mention — from teens to senior citizens — kept the tea room and tour moving. And there is much appreciation for our advertising patrons and patrons of the historical society.
We also would be remiss if we did not thank Tom Eblen for the wonderful column he wrote. We know by the comments from many participants that they learned of the tour through the paper.
We look forward to seeing everyone on Dec. 2, 2017 for the 26th tour. Have a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
Marian Bauer
Harrodsburg
