All not bound to Bible

With the governor’s designation of 2017 as the year of the Bible, I wonder even more what happened to the separation of church and state — the state of Kentucky in this situation.
The United States of America was founded by those seeking freedom from oppression to include freedom from religious oppression.
The governor discounts all peoples not bound by the abstract of the Christian Bible to include Hindus, Jews, Muslims and so many others.
Religious freedom and freedom from religion are paramount to everyone, and are inclusive rather than exclusive, as the governor must feel.
Woody Dugan
Carlisle
