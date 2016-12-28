Get facts on gun violence

The growing number of homicides in Louisville and Lexington is alarming. Kentucky Sen. Reginald Thomas of Lexington filed a bill giving local governments authority to draft gun safety laws.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Police Chief Steve Conrad voiced support for local gun legislation, Conrad noting the approach to gun violence should be “multifaceted.”
Gov. Matt Bevin’s response was that people who think more government rules can help decrease shootings in Lexington and Louisville are “delusional.” Bevin did not cite any research supporting his claim.
On Everytown.org, you can find actual statistics showing thar where states require background checks for all handgun sales, there were 52 percent fewer mass shootings between January 2009 and July 2015 as compared to states without such gun laws.
Plus, 46 percent fewer women are shot by an intimate partner and 48 percent fewer law enforcement officers are killed with handguns, as compared to states without background checks on all sales.
I urge citizens and legislators to read “Strategies for Reducing Gun Violence in American Cities” about addressing this public-health crisis.
In light of this research, I find it difficult to understand why legislators would not support cities’ enacting local gun laws in an effort to decrease gun violence.
Betty McIntee
Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America - KY
Louisville
