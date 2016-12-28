Fake news alert

The recent interest in fake news might perhaps prompt the Herald-Leader to offer analysis of the letters it publishes.
To take a letter published Dec. 9, “View from a deplorable,” as an example, you might have noted that the last time the federal budget was balanced was under President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, and that the 68 percent increase in the federal debt under President Barack Obama is less than the corresponding increases under presidents Reagan (186 percent) and George W. Bush (101 percent).
You might also have noted that the rate of abortion in 2012 in the godly red states of Kansas and Texas was the same as that in the heathen blue states of New Jersey and Washington.
Finally, you might have pointed out that in a socialist country health care is paid for by the state, not via the mandated purchase of health insurance from private companies.
Jonathan Edwards
Lexington
