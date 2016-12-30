Low wages equal low revenues

Our state legislature has declared a war of total annihilation on Kentucky’s workers and economy.
Their first priority in 2017 will be to enact a right-to-work bill. When the unions pack it in, all workers will get sucker-punched into accepting lower wages with few if any benefits.
Their second priority, to eliminate prevailing wage, will lower wages across the board.
History insists new jobs will not be created. Workers who earn less, pay less in taxes. Does our legislature want to bankrupt us?
Another priority: charter schools. Public schools, already financially pared to the bone, will have to make do with even less.
Cash-strapped parents have found it hard to supply the local school with copy paper. Will parents with even lower incomes soon be paying tuition fees at public schools?
Not a priority is enforcing the 1969 agricultural tax exemption which would bring $40 million into the state coffers.
One can’t help but wonder how many of our legislators are quietly benefiting from a 40 percent property tax reduction without tilling a square foot of soil?
One can’t help but wonder if the collective membership of our state legislature has two brain cells to rub together.
Laura L. Love
Woodbine
