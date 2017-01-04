Eye of the beholder

I have noted the Herald-Leader’s concern with the proliferation of “fake news” so I wanted to provide a few subjects about which you and your readers need to be wary:
“The unemployment rate in the U.S. is below 5 percent.” “An unarmed teenager with his hands up was shot by a policeman.” “The Russians at Putin’s direction interfered in the election to elect Trump.” “Benghazi consulate attacked by a group of peaceful Muslims because of a video critical of Allah.” “Donald Trump is a hater.” “Matt Bevin should stop reforming state government.” “ Liberals are smart.”
There is much more but this is probably all you can process in one session.
John Bruner
London
