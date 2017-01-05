Call on McConnell

0:28 Cassidy Elementary dismisses an hour early Pause

0:27 First snow of the season hits the region

1:10 Video highlights of UK basketball signee Shai Alexander at Marshall Hoop Fest

0:31 Fayette County schools dismiss early

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes

3:21 Angry union workers confront Gov. Matt Bevin

1:06 ACLU's Kate Miller testifies against ultrasound bill

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack

2:49 John Calipari: 'That's about as well as we can play'